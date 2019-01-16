United Airlines reports 2018 full year net income of USD2.1bn

United Airlines reported (15-Jan-2019) the following full year highlights for 2018:

Net income: USD2.1 billion; Diluted earnings per share: USD7.70, +9.1% year-on-year; Pre tax earnings: USD2.7 billion; Pre tax margin: 6.4%;

Adjusted net income: USD2.5 billion; Adjusted diluted earnings per share: USD9.13; Adjusted pre tax earnings: USD3.2 billion; Adjusted pre tax margin: 7.7%.



United reported an adjusted diluted earnings per share increase of 33.5%, above the high end of the airline's most recent guidance range. The airline expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to increase to between USD10 to USD12 in 2019. CEO Oscar Munoz stated: "United delivered proof, not just promises in 2018 - even in the face of significant headwinds from higher than expected fuel costs". Additionally, the airline recovered 98% of the year-on-year increase in 2018 fuel prices. United employees also earned USD334 million in profit sharing. [more - original PR]