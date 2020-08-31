United Airlines removes change fees for all domestic standard economy, premium cabin tickets

United Airlines announced (30-Aug-2020) the permanent removal of change fees for all standard economy and premium cabin tickets for travel within the US, effective immediately. From 01-Jan-2021, United passengers can also travel standby for free on a frequency departing the day of their travel, regardless of their ticket type or class of service. MileagePlus Premier members will be able to confirm a seat on a different frequency on the same day as their original ticket, with the same departure and arrival cities, provided a seat in the same ticket fare class is available. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby stated: "Following previous tough times, airlines made difficult decisions to survive, sometimes at the expense of customer service. United Airlines won't be following that same playbook as we come out of this crisis. Instead, we're taking a completely different approach – and looking at new ways to serve our customers better". [more - original PR]