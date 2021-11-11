United Airlines regional sales director optimistic about 2022 international traffic recovery

United Airlines director of greater China, Korea and southeast Asia sales Walter Dias, speaking at CAPA Live November 2021, stated (10-Nov-2021) the airline is "going from a headwind to a tailwind as we get into 2022" in terms of international traffic recovery. Mr Dias said the airlines' hubs in San Francisco, Newark and Los Angeles will contribute to "great recovery" in Asia-Pacific connectivity, adding United is "ready to go as soon as the borders open".