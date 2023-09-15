United Airlines regional manager: South Pacific expansion driven by local partnerships

United Airlines regional manager AU, NZ, FP Timothy Wallis, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (14-Sep-2023) local partnerships are key to driving the carrier's South Pacific expansion. Mr Wallis reported its JV with Air New Zealand and codeshare partnership with Virgin Australia continue to support the local market and feed traffic to the carrier's network. Mr Wallis stated its partnership will continue to evolve, noting United "need[s] traffic from Virgin" feeding off the Velocity Frequent Flyer base.