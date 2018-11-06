United Airlines receives first 787-10

United Airlines received (05-Nov-2018) its first Boeing 787-10 aircraft on 05-Nov-2018. United is the first North American airline to receive the aircraft type, as well as the first airline in the world to own the entire 787 family. The 787-10 is the first aircraft to be delivered with 'Polaris' business class and United 'Premium Plus' seats already installed. It is expected to enter service from Los Angeles to New York Newark on 07-Jan-2019. United expects to take delivery of a further 14 787-10 aircraft. According to the CAPA Fleet Database, nine 787-10 aircraft are in service worldwide. [more - original PR]