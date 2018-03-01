Loading
United Airlines reaches agreement with the City of Chicago to expand Chicago O'Hare

United Airlines reached (01-Mar-2018) an agreement with the City of Chicago to "dramatically" expand Chicago O'Hare International Airport after a year of negotiations. The USD6 billion capital project will be funded through terminal rental fees charged to United and other airlines using O'Hare, as well as rents from concessionaires, and will added 25% more gates. The carrier noted it will expand its number of gates, with construction to take place from 2019 to 2026. [more - original PR]

