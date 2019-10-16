United Airlines raises 2019 full year earnings guidance

United Airlines reported (15-Oct-2019) diluted earnings per share (EPS) of USD3.99 for 3Q2019 and raised its full year 2019 EPS guidance to a new range of USD11.25 to USD12.25. United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz stated the carrier is now "ahead of pace" to achieve its goal of USD11 to USD13 in adjusted diluted EPS by the end of 2020. Mr Munoz commented: "While headwinds affected the sector as a whole this quarter, United's team once again demonstrated a robust ability to overcome adverse cost pressure, managing to continue growing our network while investing in winning our customers' loyalty through smart enhancements to the United experience". [more - original PR]