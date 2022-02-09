9-Feb-2022 12:28 PM
United Airlines postpones 11 US-Asia Pacific service resumptions from Mar-2022 to 2H2022
United Airlines postponed the following service resumptions originally set for 27-Mar-2022, according to an 08-Feb-2022 GDS display:
- Chicago O'Hare-Beijing Capital: Delayed to 29-Oct-2022;
- Chicago O'Hare-Shanghai Pudong: Delayed to 29-Oct-2022;
- Houston-Sydney: Delayed to 28-Oct-2022;
- Los Angeles-Melbourne: Delayed to 28-Oct-2022;
- Los Angeles-Shanghai Pudong: Delayed to 29-Oct-2022;
- Newark-Beijing Capital: Delayed to 29-Oct-2022;
- Newark-Hong Kong: Delayed to 01-Aug-2022;
- Newark-Shanghai Pudong: Delayed to 29-Oct-2022;
- San Francisco-Beijing Capital: Delayed to 28-Oct-2022;
- San Francisco-Chengdu: Delayed to 30-Oct-2022;
- Washington Dulles-Beijing Capital: Delayed to 29-Oct-2022.