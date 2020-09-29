United Airlines pilots approve agreement with United Airlines to cancel 2850 furloughs

Air Line Pilots Association, Int'l, (ALPA), representing the pilots of United Airlines, announced (28-Sep-2020) United Airlines pilots voted to approve the 'Pandemic Recovery Letter of Agreement' (LOA) with United Airlines management, which will consequently keep 13,000 pilots in employment and cancel the previously announced furloughs of 2850 pilots. The deal will prevent any pilot from being furloughed until at least Jun-2021, as well as offer a second round of early separation options for all pilots aged 50 years and over with 10 years of experience. Additionally, the LOA also reduces the effect of temporary work reductions based on market factors such as a recovery in passenger demand. ALPA United Airlines Master Executive Council chairman Todd Insler stated: "We're spreading the existing flying among our pilot group while locking in permanent contractual gains". [more - original PR]