9-Aug-2018 9:32 AM
United Airlines pax up 9% in Jul-2018, load factor up to 89%
United Airlines reported (08-Aug-2018) the following consolidated traffic highlights for Jul-2018:
- Passengers: 15.4 million, +8.7% year-on-year;
- Passenger traffic (RPMs): +6.9%;
- Domestic: +9.1%;
- International: +4.1%;
- Atlantic: +11.0%;
- Pacific: +0.3%;
- Latin America: -2.6%;
- Passenger load factor: 89.3%, +2.4ppts;
- Domestic: 90.5%, 2.6ppts;
- International: 87.8%, +2.2ppts;
- Atlantic: 87.8%, +4.8ppts;
- Pacific: 86.6%, +1.0ppt;
- Latin America: 89.7%, -0.8ppt.
According to the CAPA Traffic Database, Jul-2018 marked the airline's highest July passenger numbers since 2010. [more - original PR]