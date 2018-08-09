Become a CAPA Member
9-Aug-2018 9:32 AM

United Airlines pax up 9% in Jul-2018, load factor up to 89%

United Airlines reported (08-Aug-2018) the following consolidated traffic highlights for Jul-2018:

  • Passengers: 15.4 million, +8.7% year-on-year;
  • Passenger traffic (RPMs): +6.9%;
    • Domestic: +9.1%;
    • International: +4.1%;
  • Passenger load factor: 89.3%, +2.4ppts;
    • Domestic: 90.5%, 2.6ppts;
    • International: 87.8%, +2.2ppts;
      • Atlantic: 87.8%, +4.8ppts;
      • Pacific: 86.6%, +1.0ppt;
      • Latin America: 89.7%, -0.8ppt. 

According to the CAPA Traffic Database, Jul-2018 marked the airline's highest July passenger numbers since 2010. [more - original PR]

