9-Mar-2018 9:51 AM
United Airlines pax up 5% to 10.4m in Feb-2018, 78% load factor
United Airlines reported (08-Mar-2018) the following consolidated traffic highlights for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 10.4 million, +5.4% year-on-year;
- Passenger traffic (RPMs): +5.7%;
- Domestic: +5.9%;
- International: +5.6%;
- Atlantic: +8.9%;
- Pacific: +6.8%;
- Latin America: +0.5%;
- Passenger load factor: 78.1%, +1.4ppts;
- Domestic: 82.0%, +0.3ppt;
- International: 73.4%, +2.5ppts;
- Atlantic: 64.8%, +3.1ppts;
- Pacific: 75.7%, +2.9ppts;
- Latin America: 81.8%, +2.0ppts. [more - original PR]