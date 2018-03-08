Loading
United Airlines pax up 5% to 10.4m in Feb-2018, 78% load factor

 United Airlines reported (08-Mar-2018) the following consolidated traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers: 10.4 million, +5.4% year-on-year;
  • Passenger traffic (RPMs): +5.7%;
    • Domestic: +5.9%;                                                              
    • International: +5.6%;
    • Atlantic: +8.9%;
    • Pacific: +6.8%;
    • Latin America: +0.5%;
  • Passenger load factor: 78.1%, +1.4ppts;
    • Domestic: 82.0%, +0.3ppt;
    • International: 73.4%, +2.5ppts;
    • Atlantic: 64.8%, +3.1ppts;
    • Pacific: 75.7%, +2.9ppts;
    • Latin America: 81.8%, +2.0ppts. [more - original PR]

