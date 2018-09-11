11-Sep-2018 10:05 AM
United Airlines pax up 10% with strong regional pax growth in Aug-2018, load factor up to 87%
United Airlines reported (10-Sep-2018) the following consolidated traffic highlights for Aug-2018:
- Passengers: 14.8 million, +10.2% year-on-year;
- Mainline: 10.8 million, +7.4%;
- Regional: 4.0 million, +18.2%;
- Passenger traffic (RPMs): +7.8%;
- Domestic: +10.0%;
- International: +5.0%;
- Atlantic: +9.8%;
- Latin America: +6.6%;
- Pacific: -2.1%;
- Passenger load factor: 87.3%, +2.0ppts;
- Domestic: 87.5%, +2.1ppts;
- International: 87.0%, +1.7ppts;
- Atlantic: 89.0%, +5.0ppts;
- Pacific: 85.6%, -0.9ppt;
- Latin America: 84.7%, -1.5ppts. [more - original PR]