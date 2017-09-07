United Airlines outlines top priorities for 2018

United Airlines stated (06-Sep-2017) its top priorities for 2018 include the following, highlighting its financial priority is to drive margin expansion and improve earnings:
- Network optimisation: Driving better hub connectivity through re-banking and expanding catchment area operations, while capturing "unique opportunities" and reallocating aircraft where necessary;
- Focus on eliminating costs and improving efficiency: Bottom-up budgeting;
- Continue focus on customer and operational improvement by holistically reviewing and modifying its customer policies and procedures and enhance customer experience. The carrier also aims to build on 2017 momentum in key operating metrics including on time, completion factor and MBR;
- Invest in technology and digital to drive better business results, particularly with regard to its Gemini revenue management system, untethering its workforce with increased mobile capabilities, completing flight attendant JCBA implementation and using analytics to drive high margin revenue. [more - original PR]