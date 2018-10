Boeing announced (01-Oct-2018) United Airlines ordered nine more 787-9 aircraft for its 787 fleet. The order is valued at USD2530 million and will send Boeing's 787 net order above 100 for 2018. The carrier stated the order is part of its strategy to replace older widebody jets with newer aircraft such as the 787-9. According to Boeing, the airline has ordered a total of 64 787s. [more - original PR]