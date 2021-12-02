United Airlines operates first commercial service with one engine powered by unblended SAF

United Airlines operated (01-Dec-2021) the first commercial service using an engine powered by unblended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The Chicago O'Hare-Washington Reagan service operated with a Boeing 737 MAX 8 with over 100 passengers. The flight was powered by SAF in one engine and traditional jet fuel in the other, aiming to prove there are no operational differences between the two. The service was operated in partnership with Boeing, CFM International, Virent, and World Energy. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby stated the flight demonstrated "the scalable and impactful way companies can join together and play a role in addressing the biggest challenge of our lifetimes". [more - original PR]