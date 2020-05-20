United Airlines observes moderate improvement in demand, expects 75% capacity cut in Jul-2020

United Airlines reported (19-May-2020) a moderate improvement in demand for US domestic and certain international destinations and a reduction in customer cancellation rates as of 18-May-2020. As such, it expects capacity to be down approximately 75% in Jul-2020. United will continue to plan on a rolling 60 day basis until it observes signs of a recovery in travel demand. Additionally, total adjusted capital expenditure is still expected to be below USD4.5 billion for 2020, and closer to USD2 billion for 2021. Non aircraft adjusted capital expenditure is not anticipated to be more than USD500 million in 2022, and the carrier does not expect to be required to take delivery of any new aircraft. [more - original PR]