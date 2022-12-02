United Airlines named Airline Of The Year

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (01-Dec-2022) United Airlines was named Airline Of The Year at the CAPA Awards for Excellence. United has demonstrated leadership in sustainability, recently delivered the best third quarter operational performance in its history and saved more than 135,000 customer connections during 3Q2022 using its ConnectionSaver tool. United has also established United Airlines Ventures, with a portfolio including sustainable aviation fuel producers and companies creating technology for carbon utilisation, hydrogen-electric engines, air taxis and electric regional aircraft.