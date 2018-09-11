United Airlines may invest in other airlines if appropriate

United Airlines SVP alliances John Gebo, speaking at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit, stated (10-Sep-2018) investing in other carriers is not part of United Airlines' core philosophy, but the carrier may invest if it is appropriate for United. He added that the investment creates camaraderie between both carriers and that United is motivated with the partnership to the point where it made investments in IT systems to accommodate Azul, where it would not replicate such investment with just a codeshare partner.