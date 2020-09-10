United Airlines lowers guidance for 3Q2020 results, records moderate improvement in leisure travel

United Airlines announced (09-Sep-2020) continued significant impacts in demand for air travel as a result of COVID-19, with moderate improvement in bookings for leisure travel in domestic US and certain short haul services to Latin American and the Caribbean in the last two weeks ending 07-Sep-2020. Other key highlights include:

United does not expect a linear recovery from COVID-19, and has adjusted scheduled capacity for 3Q2020 to down approximately 70% year-on-year, compared to previous guidance of down 65%;

Passenger revenue for 3Q2020 is expected to decrease approximately 85%, a further decrease from previous guidance of down 83%;

Demand is anticipated to remain suppressed and flatten at levels of about 50% compared to 2019 levels, until widely accepted treatment and/or a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available;

United will continue to evaluate and cancel frequencies on a rolling 60 day basis until there is a recovery in demand

For 3Q2020, United expects to burn approximately USD25 million per day, with total available liquidity projected to be more than USD18 billion by the end of 3Q2020. [more - original PR]