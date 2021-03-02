United Airlines: Liquidity requirements will be met through additional debt or equity issuances

United Airlines reported (01-Mar-2021) 2021 liquidity requirements will be met through existing liquidity levels plus additional debt or equity issuances. The carrier said it aims to return to profitability and access capital markets to meet significant long term debt and finance lease obligations. It added financing may be necessary to satisfy capital commitments for its firm order aircraft and other related capital expenditures. The company has backstop financing commitments available from certain of its aircraft manufacturers for a limited number of its future aircraft deliveries, subject to certain customary conditions. [more - original PR]