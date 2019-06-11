United Airlines launches ConnectionSaver tool for connecting passengers

United Airlines launched (10-Jun-2019) ConnectionSaver, a tool designed to automatically identify which departing flights are able to able to be delayed for connecting passengers without inconveniencing passengers already onboard the aircraft. The tool also sends personalised text messages to every connecting passenger who chooses to receive them, offering directions to the gate and calculating the walk time. The airline introduced ConnectionSaver on all flights at Denver International Airport in Feb-2019 and then Chicago O'Hare International Airport, meaning more than 14,400 passengers who would have missed their flights were able to make their flight in time. Flights held for connecting passengers were delayed an average of six minutes. United plans to introduce ConnectionSaver to its hubs by autumn 2019 and eventually all other airports it operates at in the future. [more - original PR]