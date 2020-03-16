United Airlines: 'It's getting worse', expects revenue drop of USD1.5bn in Mar-2020

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz and president Scott Kirby, in a message to employees, stated (15-Mar-2020) the carrier has handled more than one million fewer passengers year-on-year in Mar-2020, leading the company to now forecast revenue that will be USD1.5 billion less than in Mar-2019. "The bad news is that it's getting worse", they said, adding: "We expect both the number of customers and revenue to decline sharply in the days and weeks ahead". United has advised corporate officers of a 50% cut in their salary, and has now also entered discussions with unions regarding payroll reductions. Additionally, Mr Munoz and Mr Kirby stated: "Tomorrow, we will announce an approximately 50% cut in capacity for April and May. We also now expect these deep cuts to extend into the summer travel period. Even with those cuts, we're expecting load factors to drop into the 20-30% range - and that's if things don't get worse". [more - original PR]