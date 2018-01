United Airlines reported (23-Jan-2018) consolidated capacity is expected to increase 3.5% to 4.5% in 1Q2018, while consolidated PRASM is projected to remain flat or increased up to 2%. Cargo and other revenue is expected to range between USD1300 million and USD1400 million. United plans to consume between 925 million and 935 million gallons of fuel at an average price of USD2.11 per gallon. [more - original PR]