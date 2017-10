United Airlines stated (10-Oct-2017) it expects consolidated capacity to increase 3% year-on-year in 3Q2017, at the "low end" of its revised guidance range. The carrier also anticipates reporting a pre-tax margin of 10% to 10.5%. Consolidated completion factor was down 1.6 points due to the impact of severe storms throughout the system in 3Q2017, while consolidated passenger unit revenue is also expected to decrease 3.5% to 4% in 3Q2017. [more - original PR]