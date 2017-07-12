United Airlines expects capacity to increase 4.2% in 2Q2017

United Airlines stated (11-Jul-2017) consolidated capacity is expected to increase 4.2% year-on-year in 2Q2017, compared to its original guidance range of 3.0% to 4.0%. Consolidated PRASM is expected to increase up to 2%. United anticipates consuming 1023 million gallons of fuel in 2Q2017, at an average fuel price of USD1.63 per gallon. The carrier expects gross capital expenditures of USD1235 million to USD1255 million during the quarter, as well as USD4.6 billion in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments and USD2 billion in undrawn commitments under a revolving credit facility. 2Q017 consolidated passenger unit revenue is projected to increase approximately 2.0% year-on-year. United noted that with the exception of the Pacific, all regions performed inline with to slightly better than initial expectations. [more - original PR]