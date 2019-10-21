21-Oct-2019 8:39 AM
United Airlines expects capacity to be up approx 3% in 4Q2019
United Airlines Holdings provided (15-Oct-2019) the following guidance for 4Q2019 and FY2019:
- 4Q2019:
- PRASM: Flat to up 2%;
- Capacity: Up approximately 3%;
- CASM Ex: Up approximately 3.5%;
- Effective income tax rate: 22% to 24%;
- Adjusted pre tax margin: Up 7% to 9%;
- Profit sharing: USD80 million to USD150 million;
- Fuel consumption: Approximately 1080 million gallons at an average fuel price of USD1.99 to USD2.09;
- FY2019:
- Capacity: Up approximately 3.5%;
- CASM Ex: Up approximately 1.2%;
- Effective income tax rate: 22% to 24%
- Adjusted diluted EPS: USD11.25 to USD12.25;
- Adjusted capex: Approximately USD4.9 billion. [more - original PR]