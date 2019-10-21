Become a CAPA Member
21-Oct-2019

United Airlines expects capacity to be up approx 3% in 4Q2019

United Airlines Holdings provided (15-Oct-2019) the following guidance for 4Q2019 and FY2019:

  • 4Q2019:
    • PRASM: Flat to up 2%;
    • Capacity: Up approximately 3%;
    • CASM Ex: Up approximately 3.5%;
    • Effective income tax rate: 22% to 24%;
    • Adjusted pre tax margin: Up 7% to 9%;
    • Profit sharing: USD80 million to USD150 million; 
    • Fuel consumption: Approximately 1080 million gallons at an average fuel price of USD1.99 to USD2.09;
  • FY2019:
    • Capacity: Up approximately 3.5%;
    • CASM Ex: Up approximately 1.2%;
    • Effective income tax rate: 22% to 24%
    • Adjusted diluted EPS: USD11.25 to USD12.25;
    • Adjusted capex: Approximately USD4.9 billion. [more - original PR]

