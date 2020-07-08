Become a CAPA Member
United Airlines expects 65% capacity reduction in Aug-2020, with similar results until end of 2020

United Airlines adjusted (07-Jul-2020) consolidated capacity for Aug-2020 to reflect a reduction in demand to destinations experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases, new quarantine requirements and/or travel restrictions. Specifically, capacity for Aug-2020 is expected to be down 65% year-on-year, and changes will be made to the schedule previously announced by the company on 01-Jul-2020. As previously reported by CAPA, United expected to operate 40% of its overall schedule in Aug-2020. Consolidated capacity for Jun-2020 was down approximately 88%, and consolidated capacity is expected to be down about 75% in Jul-2020. United expects demand will remain suppressed until a widely accepted treatment or vaccine for COVID-19 is made available. Recovery from the pandemic is also not expected to be linear, with consolidated capacity forecast to be generally consistent with Aug-2020 until the end of 2020. [more - original PR]

