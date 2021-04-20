Become a CAPA Member
20-Apr-2021 4:04 PM

United Airlines expecting 2Q2021 capacity to be around 45% of 2Q2019 levels

United Airlines provided (19-Apr-2021) the following outlook for 2Q2021:

  • Based on current trends, the company expects 2Q2021 Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile to be down approximately 20% from 2Q2019;
  • Expecting capacity to be down around 45% from 2Q2019;
  • Expecting operating expenses excluding special charges to be down approximately 32% from 2Q2019, with fuel price per gallon estimated to be approximately USD1.83;
  • Expecting adjusted EBITDA margin of around 20%. [more - original PR]

