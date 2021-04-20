20-Apr-2021 4:04 PM
United Airlines expecting 2Q2021 capacity to be around 45% of 2Q2019 levels
United Airlines provided (19-Apr-2021) the following outlook for 2Q2021:
- Based on current trends, the company expects 2Q2021 Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile to be down approximately 20% from 2Q2019;
- Expecting capacity to be down around 45% from 2Q2019;
- Expecting operating expenses excluding special charges to be down approximately 32% from 2Q2019, with fuel price per gallon estimated to be approximately USD1.83;
- Expecting adjusted EBITDA margin of around 20%. [more - original PR]