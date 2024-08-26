26-Aug-2024 9:49 AM
United Airlines director Latin America and Caribbean: Bleisure is 'not a distinctive category yet'
United Airlines director Latin America and Caribbean Christine Valls, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (23-Aug-2024) 'bleisure' is "not a distinctive category yet" but there is a blurred line between business and leisure travel. Ms Valls said people are blending their travel and travelling to work outside the office. She said the trend is "an opportunity", particularly from a revenue management perspective.