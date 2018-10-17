United Airlines continues to maintain slot assets related to Brazil

United Airlines reported (16-Oct-2018) it continues to maintain slot assets related to Brazil since airport access is regulated by slot allocations limited by airport facility constraints. United also recorded USD11 million of fair value adjustments related to aircraft purchased off lease for the write-off of unexercised aircraft purchase options and other impairments related to fleet types and international slots no longer in use for the three months ended 30-Sep-2018, with a recorded USD9 million net of taxes. The company also recorded USD40 million of fair value adjustments for the nine months ended 30-Sep-2018 with USD30 million net of taxes. [more - original PR]