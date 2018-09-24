United Airlines clarifies decision to move some ops from ABM Aviation to United Ground Express

United Airlines president for the New York/New Jersey area Jill Kaplan stated (17-Sep-2018) the carrier has invested more in New York Newark Liberty International Airport "than any other airline", including USD2 billion in unsubsidised airport investments since 2000. She said the success of Newark and United are "inextricably linked", calling the recent "negative tone" as "extremely disappointing". Ms Kaplan specifically named the the discussion regarding its recent decision to transition some operations from ABM Aviation to United Ground Express as "unfair". She clarified the following:

ABM's contract was up for renewal, and the airline commenced a competitive bidding process. After its review, it determined United Ground Express was the "right vendor";

United believes it is appropriate for the state to determine the minimum wage, and "we continue to observe and comply with all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations";

United is committed to to treating all employees fairly and providing them with competitive compensation and benefit packages;

United pays its "fair share" and creates nearly USD16 billion in economic output in New Jersey.

Ms Kaplan added: "The stakes are too high for this issue to be turned into a political football and subject to overheated, misleading rhetoric. We care deeply about our employees, our customers and our state and take our responsibilities as a good corporate citizen very seriously". [more - original PR]