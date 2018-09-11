United Airlines-Azul partnership connects more than 275,000 pax in Brazil

United Airlines SVP alliances John Gebo, speaking at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit, stated (10-Sep-2018) the United Airlines-Azul partnership has connected over 275,000 passengers in Brazil since the partnership commenced. Azul CRO Abhi Shah added that most of the connections were made in Brazil and he would not be comfortable operating a long haul service without the local demand on the other side of the service.