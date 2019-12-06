United Airlines appoints Scott Kirby as new CEO

United Airlines appointed (05-Dec-2019) president Scott Kirby as CEO, effective May-2020, succeeding Oscar Munoz who will transition to executive chairman in May-2020. Mr Munoz will serve in this new role for one year. Chairperson Jane Garvey will retire from the board in May-2020, serving one year beyond the mandatory retirement age. Additionally, the nominating and corporate governance committee chair Edward Philip will become lead independent director following the annual meeting of shareholders in 2020. Mr Munoz stated: "With United in a stronger position than ever, now is the right time to begin the process of passing the baton to a new leader", adding: "One of my goals as CEO was to put in place a successful leadership transition for United Airlines. I brought Scott to United three years ago, and I am confident that there is no one in the world better equipped to lead United to even greater heights". [more - original PR]