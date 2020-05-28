United Airlines appoints new COO

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby announced (27-May-2020) the airline plans to appoint Jon Roitman as COO and SVP, effective 01-Jun-2020. Mr Roitman currently serves as SVP of airport and network operations. He will replace Gregory Hart as COO, as Mr Hart will "step back from his role as COO and instead focus on critical medium and long term issues - in particular, setting the stage for United to be the world leader in innovation with respect to safety, hygiene, and operating efficiency". [more - original PR]