United Airlines announces domestic schedule for new 737 MAX 9 aircraft

United Airlines announced (19-Feb-2018) plans to deploy Boeing 737 MAX 9 on the following domestic schedules, effective 07-Jun-2018:

Houston-Anchorage: Daily service from 07-Jun-2018;

Houston-Austin: Daily service from 07-Jun-2018;

Houston-Fort Lauderdale: Daily service from 07-Jun-2018;

Houston-Orlando: Twice daily service from 07-Jun-2018;

Houston-San Diego: Daily service from 07-Jun-2018;

Los Angeles-Honolulu: Daily service from 29-Jun-2018;

Los Angeles-Houston: Twice daily service from 29-Jun-2018;

Houston-Sacramento: Daily service from 29-Jun-2018;

Houston-Tampa: Twice daily service from 29-Jun-2018.

United will initially operate the new aircraft on service from its Houston and Los Angeles hubs, before adding service to cities throughout the US. The carrier is scheduled to receive 10 new MAX 9 aircraft from Boeing in 2018. [more - original PR]