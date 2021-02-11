11-Feb-2021 5:11 AM
United Airlines announces air mobility partnership and purchase commitment with Archer Aviation
United Airlines completed (10-Feb-2021) an agreement to work with air mobility company Archer Aviation as part of the airline's broader effort to invest in emerging technologies that decarbonize air travel. Archer is developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft with the potential for future use as an 'air taxi' in urban markets. Under the terms of the agreement:
- United will contribute its expertise in airspace management to assist Archer with the development of battery powered, short haul aircraft. Archer plans to unveil its full scale eVTOL aircraft in 2021, begin aircraft production in 2023 and launch consumer flights in 2024;
- Once the aircraft are in operation and have met United's operating and business requirements, the airline, together with Mesa Airlines, would acquire a fleet of up to 200 of the electric aircraft. These would be operated by a partner and are expected to provide customers a transport to United's hub airports and commuting in dense urban environments within the next five years;
- United placed an order, subject to United's business and operating requirements, for USD1 billion of Archer's aircraft, with an option for an additional USD500 million of aircraft;
- United estimates that using Archer's eVTOL aircraft could reduce CO2 emissions by 47% per passenger on a trip between Hollywood and Los Angeles International Airport, one of the initial cities where Archer plans to launch its fleet. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]