19-Jun-2019 1:38 AM
United Airlines and Vistara sign codeshare agreement
United Airlines and Vistara established (18-Jun-2019) a codeshare agreement, effective autumn 2019, with the following provisions:
- Expand United's network to more than 20 destinations in India, connecting through Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport;
- United to place its UA marketing code on more than 20 Vistara services, subject to government approval;
- Reciprocal frequent flyer benefits;
- Coordinated customer service;
- Single ticket booking and checked baggage to the passenger's final destination.