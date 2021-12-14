United Airlines and Virgin Australia announce new partnership
United Airlines and Virgin Australia entered (13-Dec-2021) a partnership to expand their networks across the US, Australia, Mexico, the Caribbean and South America, as well as to increase benefits for MileagePlus and Velocity Frequent Flyer members. Effective early 2022, United Airlines passengers can access Virgin Australia Group's network, including new destinations such as Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide. United stated that upon the agreement's implementation, it will offer the most services to Australia out of all US carriers. The partnership will triple Virgin Australia's US network, allowing Virgin passengers to access United's network via connections at its Australian gateways. The partnership will also allow eligible MileagePlus and Velocity members to enjoy priority check-in and boarding, priority baggage delivery, additional baggage allowance, priority security clearance and lounge access when travelling on United and Virgin Australia services. [more - original PR]