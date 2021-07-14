United Airlines and Mesa Air Group to acquire 200 Heart Aerospace ES-19 aircraft

United Airlines signed (13-Jul-2021) an agreement to acquire 100 of Heart Aerospace's 19 seat electric ES-19 aircraft. United's regional partner Mesa Air Group will also invest in 100 of the aircraft once it meets both carriers' safety, business and operating requirements. Through the utilisation of electric motors instead of jet engines and batteries instead of jet fuel, Heart's ES-19s will have zero operational emissions. The aircraft will also be larger than other electric aircraft and will be designed to operate on the same types of batteries used in electric cars. Once operational, the ES-19 could operate on over 100 of United's regional routes out of most of its hubs. United is among the first investors in Heart Aerospace, with the company aiming to fast track the ES-19 introduction to market as early as 2026. Breakthrough Energy Ventures has also invested in the aircraft. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Mesa Air Group]