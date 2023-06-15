United Airlines and Eve Air Mobility to launch commuter eVTOL flights in San Francisco from 2026

United Airlines and Eve Air Mobility announced (14-Jun-2023) plans to launch commuter flights in San Francisco using Eve's electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, expected to enter service in 2026. The companies will work with local and state authorities as well as infrastructure, energy and technology providers to build San Francisco's advanced air mobility (AAM) ecosystem. United and Eve will also collaborate to identify origin and destination areas for the future eVTOL route network. Eve Air Mobility co-CEO Andre Stein stated: "The Bay Area is perfect for eVTOL flights given its size, traffic, focus on sustainability, innovation and commitment to add other options for mobility". United previously announced a USD15 million investment in Eve and a conditional agreement for up to 400 eVTOL aircraft. [more - original PR]