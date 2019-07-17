Become a CAPA Member
17-Jul-2019 12:14 PM

United Airlines projects 3-4% consolidated capacity growth for 2019

United Airlines released (16-Jul-2019) the following guidance for 3Q2019 and FY2019:

  • 3Q2019:
    • Consolidated capacity: Up 2% to 3%;
    • Adjusted pre tax margin: 10% to 12%;
    • Consolidated PRASM: Up 0.5% to 2.5%;
    • Cargo, other revenue: USD830 million to USD930 million;
    • Consolidated CASM excluding third party business expenses, fuel and profit sharing: Up 1% to 2%;
      • Third party business expenses: USD35 million to USD45 million;
      • Profit sharing: USD130 million to USD170 million;
    • Fuel consumption: 1140 million to 1160 million gallons at an average fuel price of USD2.12 to USD2.22 per gallon;
    • Adjusted non operating expense: USD95 million to USD125 million;
    • Effective income tax rate: 21% to 23%;
    • Diluted share count: 258 million;
  • FY2019:
    • Consolidated capacity: Up 3% to 4%;
    • Consolidated CASM excluding third party business expenses, fuel and profit sharing: Up 0.5% to 1%;
    • Effective income tax rate: 21% to 23%;
    • Adjusted diluted earnings per share: USD10.50 to USD12;
    • Adjusted capex: Approximately USD4.9 billion. [more - original PR]

