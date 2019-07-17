17-Jul-2019 12:14 PM
United Airlines projects 3-4% consolidated capacity growth for 2019
United Airlines released (16-Jul-2019) the following guidance for 3Q2019 and FY2019:
- 3Q2019:
- Consolidated capacity: Up 2% to 3%;
- Adjusted pre tax margin: 10% to 12%;
- Consolidated PRASM: Up 0.5% to 2.5%;
- Cargo, other revenue: USD830 million to USD930 million;
- Consolidated CASM excluding third party business expenses, fuel and profit sharing: Up 1% to 2%;
- Third party business expenses: USD35 million to USD45 million;
- Profit sharing: USD130 million to USD170 million;
- Fuel consumption: 1140 million to 1160 million gallons at an average fuel price of USD2.12 to USD2.22 per gallon;
- Adjusted non operating expense: USD95 million to USD125 million;
- Effective income tax rate: 21% to 23%;
- Diluted share count: 258 million;
- FY2019:
- Consolidated capacity: Up 3% to 4%;
- Consolidated CASM excluding third party business expenses, fuel and profit sharing: Up 0.5% to 1%;
- Effective income tax rate: 21% to 23%;
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share: USD10.50 to USD12;
- Adjusted capex: Approximately USD4.9 billion. [more - original PR]