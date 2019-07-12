Unite the union warns of 'check-in chaos' at London Southend over pay dispute

Unite the union announced (11-Jul-2019) 17 days of strike action at London Southend Airport over a pay dispute with Stobart Aviation. Unite represents 43 easyJet passenger service agents employed by Stobart Aviation, which has the easyJet contract at the airport. The strikes will start from 25-Jul-2019, with the union warning of "check-in chaos" over the peak summer travel period if Stobart does not resolve the situation. [more - original PR]