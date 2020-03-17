Unite the Union requests meeting with UK PM to discuss support measures

Unite the Union requested (16-Mar-2020) a meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss the industry's call for an emergency summit on support measures due to the coronavirus outbreak. General secretary Len McCluskey stated: "We must raise serious concerns at the highest levels of government regarding this imminent crisis". Mr McCluskey added: "If you do not take urgent action to support the aviation industry in the UK, there is absolute certainty that tens of thousands of jobs will be put at risk, and the industry will be unable to resume effectively once this health crisis has passed". [more - original PR]