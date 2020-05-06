6-May-2020 3:23 PM
Unite the Union has 'grave concerns' over Virgin's network relocation from Gatwick
Unite the Union assistant general secretary Diana Holland reported (05-May-2020) the organisation has "grave concerns" for London Gatwick Airport following Virgin Atlantic's decision to relocate its network to London Heathrow Airport. Ms Holland added the announcement follows "[Norwegian Air] and [British Airways] indicating that they are reducing operations and pulling out of Gatwick". [more - original PR]