6-May-2020 3:23 PM

Unite the Union has 'grave concerns' over Virgin's network relocation from Gatwick

Unite the Union assistant general secretary Diana Holland reported (05-May-2020) the organisation has "grave concerns" for London Gatwick Airport following Virgin Atlantic's decision to relocate its network to London Heathrow Airport. Ms Holland added the announcement follows "[Norwegian Air] and [British Airways] indicating that they are reducing operations and pulling out of Gatwick". [more - original PR]

