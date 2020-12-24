Unite the Union confirms British Airways cargo strike to go ahead from 25-Dec-2020

Unite the Union confirmed (23-Dec-2020) British Airways cargo division workers will commence nine days of strikes on 25-Dec-2020. Unite assistant general secretary Howard Beckett said: "Unite has given British Airways numerous chances to resolve this dispute and it has repeatedly failed to grasp the opportunity". Mr Beckett said strike action will cause "huge disruption" to British Airways' ability to bring cargo into the UK. Mr Beckett added: "Even with strike action starting in two days, there is still time for BA to avoid the disruption it is facing by making an acceptable offer to our members". [more - original PR]