27-Jan-2021 11:19 AM

Unite the Union calls for UK to develop sectorial plan for aviation

Unite the Union called (26-Jan-2021) on UK's Government to provide a "joined up plan" to ensure the UK's aviation industry is able to both survive the coronavirus pandemic and sustainably progress in the future. Unite is urging the government to adopt a sectorial plan for aviation which will encompass the economic and fiscal measures needed to support the aviation sector, including:

  • The extension of, and modifications to, the coronavirus job retention scheme beyond Apr-2021 to protect employment in the aviation sector;
  • Public service obligation routes to ensure regional connectivity;
  • Business rate relief for airports;
  • Extending the period of repayment of loans to aviation companies beyond the current two year maximum;
  • All financial support and loans should be provided on the condition that recipients have a clear programme of transition to more efficient and greener travel operations. [more - original PR]

