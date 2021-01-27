27-Jan-2021 11:19 AM
Unite the Union calls for UK to develop sectorial plan for aviation
Unite the Union called (26-Jan-2021) on UK's Government to provide a "joined up plan" to ensure the UK's aviation industry is able to both survive the coronavirus pandemic and sustainably progress in the future. Unite is urging the government to adopt a sectorial plan for aviation which will encompass the economic and fiscal measures needed to support the aviation sector, including:
- The extension of, and modifications to, the coronavirus job retention scheme beyond Apr-2021 to protect employment in the aviation sector;
- Public service obligation routes to ensure regional connectivity;
- Business rate relief for airports;
- Extending the period of repayment of loans to aviation companies beyond the current two year maximum;
- All financial support and loans should be provided on the condition that recipients have a clear programme of transition to more efficient and greener travel operations. [more - original PR]