8-Dec-2020 9:22 AM

Unite: British Airways cargo workers vote for strike action

Unite the union announced (07-Dec-2020) British Airways cargo workers "voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action" in a dispute over the company's plans to dismiss and rehire its workforce under new terms and conditions. Unite represents about 850 staff in British Airways' cargo handling business and 98% voted in favour of strike action. The union stated it will delay announcing strike dates to give British Airways "a final opportunity to reach a fair resolution and agree changes with its workers". [more - original PR]

