Unite union: BA mixed fleet cabin crew announce two week strike

Unite the union announced (16-Jun-2017) a two week strike, effective 01-Jul-2017, for members working for British Airways' (BA) mixed fleet cabin crew. The strike follows British Airways' rejection of Unite's final compromise on the issue of sanctioning striking cabin crew. As previously reported by CAPA, Unite expressed disappointment over British Airways' failure to send senior management to conciliation talks. Unite assistant general secretary Howard Beckett said: "A resolution to this long running dispute was within the grasp of British Airways, but instead of grabbing that opportunity, bosses rebuffed it. It now means British Airways faces an entirely avoidable two week strike and prolonged legal action". [more - original PR]