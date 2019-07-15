Unions vote to end collective bargaining agreement with KLM

Vereniging Nederlands Cabinepersoneel (VNC) union and other unions issued (12-Jul-2019) a joint call to KLM Royal Dutch Airlines to improve structural wages after unions unanimously voted to end a collective bargaining agreement with the carrier. The union stated the decision to end the collective bargaining agreement arose from a gap between KLM's offer in terms of structural wages and what the union sees as reasonable in the light of improved financial and economic business results. KLM reduced its bid for wage growth from 1.7% p/a (2.25% in total with a term of 16 months) to 1.35% p/a (total 2.25% with a duration of 20 months). KLM also offered a one off net payment of EUR500 around its 100th anniversary in Oct-2019 and EUR500 in Oct-2020. The union noted the bid for structural wages is "significantly below" the current national average of 3%. [more - original PR - Dutch]