Unifor: Sunwing Airlines to suspend operations in Mar-2020, lay off pilots in Apr-2020

Unifor reported (17-Mar-2020) Sunwing Airlines will suspend operations after 23-Mar-2020 and lay off all pilots on 08-Apr-2020. Unifor national president Jerry Dias said the union is urging the Canadian Government to "confront this unprecedented pandemic with unprecedented action to protect the livelihoods of workers affected by this crisis", with suggestions as follows:

Establishment of direct emergency income assistance for all workers and families;

Restrictions on stimulus funding for the aviation industry, in order to ensure funds are being used to support employees rather than executives.

Unifor also requested the government create a long term solution to provide support for airlines like Sunwing that will face challenges upon resumption of normal service levels. [more - original PR]